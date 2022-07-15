Country Jam, new businesses and more on Monday’s Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will consider a number of plans and proposals during Monday’s meeting.

On the agenda: a comprehensive plan amendment for the future Country Jam location north of Eau Claire, consideration of a plan for a two-story office building on Eau Claire’s southeast side and consideration of plans to add two new businesses at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road on Eau Claire’s southeast side.

The Plan Commission will first hear about the amendment plan to the Country Jam site. Developers want to add space for businesses, such as a hotel or restaurants, adjacent to the proposed event grounds. The amended plan would address zoning for both the proposed commercial development along County Highway T and the camping and parking areas, where developers want to avoid adding in permanent blacktop surfaces in order to maintain the “natural” state of the site, according to plan documents filed with the City of Eau Claire.

The proposal also includes a plan for a year-round event center with enough space to seat about 650 people to be used for corporate events, conventions, weddings and meetings. The commercial area of the overall plan would be buffered and separated by the Sherman Creek corridor. In addition, the amended plan would take care of zoning requirements for the 166-acre site and name the subdivision Eau Claire Heights. The Plan Commission will determine in the public hearing whether to recommend approval to the Eau Claire City Council.

Public discussion will be held on a proposal to add two new businesses to the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road, which is up for Plan Commission approval. One of the buildings, located near the intersection of the two roads, would be for a Chili’s restaurant. The other building, located north of the proposed Chili’s, would be a Valvoline auto service center. The site was previously home to CCF Bank, which demolished an existing building on the site and rebuilt on the eastern side of the area being considered for development. If approved, work would begin within a couple of months and would be completed next spring.

The Plan Commission is also considering a proposal for a two-story office building on Owen Ayres Court, or near the Holiday Inn on Eau Claire’s southeast side, as part of the Oakwood Business Park. The proposal calls for construction to begin later this year to be completed in spring 2023.

You can read the full agenda on the Plan Commission website.

