Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receiving reports of phone scam

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”

The Sheriff’s Office is reiterating to the public that they will never call someone over the phone and ask for payment to clear up a warrant. The Sheriff’s Office says if you receive a call like this, simply hang up.

On June 30 the Sheriff’s Office wrote a social media post detailing the phone scam on their Facebook page.

