Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.
Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
The bid by Sun Country Airlines was recommended by the Airport Commission in May.
Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Derek Stawarz
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed
Cody Benedict
Fairchild man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden’s Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security
Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation...
Climate legislation unveiled in Eau Claire
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
La Crosse City Council Chambers
La Crosse City Council reconsidering conversion therapy ban
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia