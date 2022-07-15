Advertisement

Missing Milwaukee teen may have traveled elsewhere in Wisconsin

Joniah Walker
Joniah Walker(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee teen who has been missing for approximately three weeks may have traveled to another part of Wisconsin and authorities are asking everyone in the state for help finding her.

Fifteen-year-old Joniah Walker left her home on June 23 and has not been seen since, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated in a statement on Friday. The agency also released footage of Walker walking down the street near her home.

The security footage also contains a special plea from her mother to Walker.

The video shows Walker wearing a green Adidas t-shirt, which is shown in one of the pictures of her that has been released. She was also carrying a large backpack at the time. She may be in the Milwaukee area or gone to another part of the state.

Walker is described as a Black girl, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-849-5678 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-933-4444.

