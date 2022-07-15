Advertisement

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

A statement from Alexander said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim's vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was an off-duty Superior officer, the statement said. And, for that reason, the police department has asked outside agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office, to investigate.

“This is a sad and tragic incident. We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery for the other occupants involved,” Alexander said in the statement.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said he will request that a special prosecutor handle the case since the sergeant has worked closely with his office in the past.

