Advertisement

Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over 30 years after a U.S.-led international military coalition expelled occupying Iraqi troops from Kuwait, planners have broken ground on the long-simmering plans for a Gulf War memorial.

Hundreds gathered Thursday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony at the corner of Constitution and 23rd streets, where the memorial will be located. Organizers have pushed to create the memorial for years, after the concept was approved by Congress in 2014.

“We’re here because we all agree that honoring these American warriors is a worthy cause,” said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., who co-authored the legislation authorizing the memorial’s construction. He called the conflict “an important moment in our nation’s tradition of fighting tyranny.”

Scott Stump, CEO of the memorial association, recalled years of “toil, struggle pain, heartache, ups and downs,” with fundraising challenges and multiple design revisions.

“We were told that there weren’t enough organizations that were interested in our message,” Stump said. He said he expects the memorial, when completed, to attract millions of visitors to a prime location near both the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial.

Known as the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, the monument will feature a circular open-air design with features meant to evoke the sand dunes of the desert battleground.

Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a fitting tribute to the 299 U.S. soldiers who died during the conflict.

“It was those in uniform and all those who supported them that we remember today,” he said.

Grady also cited the Gulf War as a lasting example of international cooperation and partnership among nations to defend Kuwait’s sovereignty.

“This is one of our competitive advantages — the friends that we have but others don’t,” he said.

The plan has come together with the active involvement of the Kuwaiti government, which donated $10 million to the effort.

“From the people of Kuwait to the United States: thank you, thank you, thank you,” said long-serving Kuwaiti ambassador Salem Al-Sabah on Thursday. Al-Sabah called the memorial “a token of gratitude to the noble soldiers who helped liberate my country.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.
Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
The bid by Sun Country Airlines was recommended by the Airport Commission in May.
Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Derek Stawarz
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed
Cody Benedict
Fairchild man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday
Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons