Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans appear bound for Milwaukee in 2024.

Milwaukee media are reporting a GOP site selection panel on Friday picked Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The full Republican National Committee must still approve the choice. It has a summer meeting coming up in Chicago August 2-5.

Nashville was the other finalist, and it could still host the RNC. However, the bid was stalled earlier this month.

