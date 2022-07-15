Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans appear bound for Milwaukee in 2024.

Milwaukee media are reporting a GOP site selection panel on Friday picked Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The full Republican National Committee must still approve the choice. It has a summer meeting coming up in Chicago August 2-5.

Nashville was the other finalist, and it could still host the RNC. However, the bid was stalled earlier this month.

