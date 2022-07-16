Advertisement

1 person dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I90 near Tomah Saturday

The crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.
A crash closed I90 eastbound near Tomah, Wis. for about two hours on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
A crash closed I90 eastbound near Tomah, Wis. for about two hours on Saturday, July 16, 2022.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, swerved to avoid another vehicle that had entered his lane and hit another vehicle, causing him to lose control.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 67-year-old woman who was a passenger on the vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 46 on I-90 eastbound. Both lanes of the highway were closed for nearly two hours while the State Patrol investigated. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Interstate was reopened at 11:51 a.m. Names of the two people on the motorcycle are being withheld pending notification of their families.

