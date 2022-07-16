Advertisement

Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5′1″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police say they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call (940) 279-1503.

