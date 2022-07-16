Advertisement

GOP governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash

The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been...
The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.(MORRY GASH | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign.

The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based construction company has received about $60,000 in individual donations since entering the race in April.

Michels is going head-to-head on financing with fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

She has raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race in September.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries
Two-vehicle crash in Pepin County sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement
A crash closed I90 eastbound near Tomah, Wis. for about two hours on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
1 person dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I90 near Tomah Saturday
The fire happened at the American Excelsior Company plant.
No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (7/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (7/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (7/16/22)
A Vietnam-era helicopter lands at a reenactment at Camp Victory in Clark County, Wis. on...
Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County
War reenactment
Vietnam War Reenactment