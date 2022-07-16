No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Saturday morning fire at a Rice Lake business.

The Rice Lake Fire Department said that crews were called to a fire at the American Excelsior Company plant on Pioneer Avenue at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, according to a release.

The fire was in a silo at the plant, which manufactures packaging materials, including wood fibers. Smoke was visible from the base of the silo as the first crews arrived at 8:09 a.m. Using Class A foam, which is used to put out fires involving combustible materials like paper or wood, the Fire Department was able to get the fire under control in 21 minutes. The fire was contained to the equipment in the unloading area at the base of the silo and did not affect anything else inside the silo or in the factory. Crews cleared the scene at 9:54 a.m. The cause of the fire and estimated damages are under investigation.

Assisting the Fire Department was Marshfield Medical Center, which provided a paramedic unit on standby at the scene of the fire.

