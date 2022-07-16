Two-vehicle crash in Pepin County sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle car crash in Pepin County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and South Kirk road.

A preliminary investigation indicates a First Supply company truck operated by 39-year-old Scott Gurklis of Throp was stopped on Highway 10 waiting to turn left. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said an Eau Claire Insulation truck driven by 24-year-old Caleb Greger of Strum ran into the back of the other truck.

Greger and a passenger, 44-year-old Michael Ciruzzi of Eau Claire, were both taken to the hospital.

Deputies say inattentive driving is believed to be the cause of the crash.

Greger said he reached down to get a GPS unit on the floor when the crash happened.

Deputies say Greger has a suspended license, and possible charges are being referred to the DA.

