Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in...
Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash
An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in...
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.
Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries
Two-vehicle crash in Pepin County sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (7/16/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (7/16/22)
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
A Vietnam-era helicopter lands at a reenactment at Camp Victory in Clark County, Wis. on...
Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County