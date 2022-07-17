Republican Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter — more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined — although Democrat Alex Lasry loaned his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary in Wisconsin after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

