Republican Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter — more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined — although Democrat Alex Lasry loaned his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary in Wisconsin after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

