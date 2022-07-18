Advertisement

Affordable housing project developers to receive $32.4M grants

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Affordable housing project developers in Wisconsin are set to receive $32.4 million in grant money to kickstart projects, Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. announced.

The money in this grants builds on the previous funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help fill financial gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases and supply chain delays, the governor’s office said.

“Affordable housing is essential to the safety, health, and well-being of our kids and families, workers, and communities,” said Gov. Evers.

When the original $20 million from ARPA was introduced, WHEDA received over $38 million in grant requests from developer partners. After this ARPA tacked on an additional $5 million and WHEDA added $7.4 million using federal allocation of National Housing Trust funds. The additional $12.4 will go towards being able to support 85% of the total requested housing project funding, Evers’ office explained.

“Wisconsin’s need for safe, affordable housing has grown, so we also chose not to limit the awards to the ARPA funds,” said Moore.

Wisconsin officials say that the grants will allow for the construction of 22 developments in 11 counties and open up space for 1,200 new affordable housing units in urban and rural areas of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
The fire happened at the American Excelsior Company plant.
No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/18/22)
Harvest of the Month: Leafy Greens (7/18/22)
Harvest of the Month: Leafy Greens (7/18/22)
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District
No one was reported hurt at the time of the shots fired calls, according to police.
La Crosse Police seeking information about shots fired Sunday morning