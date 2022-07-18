Advertisement

Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 133-127. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season.

“Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and 3-point shooting,” general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.”

The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts.

He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Connaughton has been with the Bucks for four seasons after three with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
The fire happened at the American Excelsior Company plant.
No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct
Webb wins 9th, Giants hit 2 HRs, beat slumping Brewers 9-5
Top Democrats running for the chance to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin largely kept...
Top Wisconsin Democrats focus on Sen. Johnson in debate