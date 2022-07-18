Advertisement

Democratic Senate candidates take the stage in first televised debate

They discussed topics ranging from inflation to the environment in the first televised debate for the race.
By Abriela Thiel and Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic candidates running for the chance to represent the Democratic party in the fight for the Wisconsin Senate seat took the stage in Milwaukee Sunday night.

They discussed topics ranging from inflation to the environment in the first televised debate for the race.

Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Steven Olikara debated at Marquette University’s Varsity Theater.

One of the biggest themes of the night was each candidate making a point of why they believe they can defeat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

“We know the number one priority is to defeat Ron Johnson,” Sarah Godlewski said.

Topics throughout the hour-long debate included inflation, abortion and crime. Throughout the evening, candidates argued what would propel them past the Republican.

“We have to make sure that we get rid of Ron Johnson, so we can elect more democrats around the country, to get rid of the filibuster so that we can protect a woman’s right to choose,” Alex Lasry said.

Republican political analyst Bill McCoshen said he was surprised by the approach from the candidates on the stage.

“If you weren’t Mandela Barnes, that should have been your objective tonight was displacing him at the top of the heap, and I don’t think any of the four other candidates did that tonight, they needed to contrast with him,” McCoshen said.

The primary election awaits on August 9. The general election is on Nov. 8.

McCoshen said he believes there is one person who will come out of next month’s election.

“I think going in, Barnes was the favorite. I think coming out, Barnes was the favorite. So I think coming out of the night, the question for the other four is what do they do with the advertising over the final three weeks to try and change that order,” McCoshen said.

You can find your voting location for the upcoming primary election here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The fire happened at the American Excelsior Company plant.
No one hurt in Saturday morning fire at Rice Lake business
Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries
Two-vehicle crash in Pepin County sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
A crash closed I90 eastbound near Tomah, Wis. for about two hours on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
1 person dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I90 near Tomah Saturday
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Sunday (7/17/22)
SportScene 13 - Sunday (7/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/17/22)
Fair
Northern WI State Fair Wraps Up Sunday
Democratic Senate candidates take the stage in first televised debate
Democratic Senate candidates take the stage in first televised debate