Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid”

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents end-of-season productions, including Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

“Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” is a parody of the popular TV show using fairy tale characters as the criminals, detectives, attorneys, and jurors.

Performances are July 21 at 10am, 1:30pm and 6:30pm; July 22 at 10am and 1:30pm at The Oxford

All seats $5 general admission at ecct.org or at the door

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be performed July 27-30 at 7:30pm; July 30 & 31 at 1:30pm at the Pablo Center- RCU Theatre.

It’s one of ECCT’s most popular shows and includes a large cast, live orchestra, projected scenery and flying performers.

Tickets available at the Pablo Center website.

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website
Pablo Center Ticket Information

