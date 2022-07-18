Advertisement

Harvest of the Month: Leafy Greens

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe to use leafy greens in the garden, like spinach or kale.

Green Summer Smoothie

1 c. Coconut milk, kefir or other milk option

2 c. Fresh pineapple or frozen (canned)

1 Fresh or frozen banana

2 Green apples, core removed, chopped

2 c. Kale or spinach

2 t. Grated fresh ginger (or 1/2 t. powdered ginger)

1 c. ice cubes

Method:

Add all ingredients and blend until smooth.

Serve immediately or refrigerate for 1 day.

Nutrition Tips:

Dark green leafy vegetables are great sources of nutrition. Spinach, Kale, arugula and dark green salad greens are rich in vitamins A, C, E and K.

Note: Individuals who take blood thinners should contact their health care providers before incorporating more greens into their diet. Consistent amounts of vitamin K each day is what is suggested.

Jackson in Action

