Harvest of the Month: Leafy Greens
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe to use leafy greens in the garden, like spinach or kale.
Green Summer Smoothie
1 c. Coconut milk, kefir or other milk option
2 c. Fresh pineapple or frozen (canned)
1 Fresh or frozen banana
2 Green apples, core removed, chopped
2 c. Kale or spinach
2 t. Grated fresh ginger (or 1/2 t. powdered ginger)
1 c. ice cubes
Method:
Add all ingredients and blend until smooth.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for 1 day.
Nutrition Tips:
Dark green leafy vegetables are great sources of nutrition. Spinach, Kale, arugula and dark green salad greens are rich in vitamins A, C, E and K.
Note: Individuals who take blood thinners should contact their health care providers before incorporating more greens into their diet. Consistent amounts of vitamin K each day is what is suggested.
