La Crosse Police seeking information about shots fired Sunday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for information about a report of shots being fired early Sunday morning around the 500 block of Winnebago Street.

In a release, the Police Department said that there were several reports called in about multiple gun shots heard in the area of Winnebago Street and 5th Avenue South at 3:32 a.m. Sunday, July 17.

La Crosse Police officers found several spent shell casings in the area of the 500 block of 5th Avenue South in La Crosse, according to a release. No one was reported hurt at the time of the shots fired calls.

Anyone with information or who has video cameras in the area is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be sent in anonymously to La Crosse County Crime Stoppers by calling 608-784-8477, by submitting them online or on the Crime Stoppers app “P3″ on mobile devices. Police said it is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.