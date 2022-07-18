A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new addition is coming to Eau Claire’s Cannery District, with the hope of bringing people closer to nature.

Swing and slides won’t be the only things you’ll be able to do at the future Cannery Park.

The estimated $3.4 million multi-functional park will be located along Maple Street between Oxford and 1st Street.

The six-acre area will sit along the Chippewa River and it will replace Kessler Park which is about a block away.

Eau Claire Parks and Forestry Manager Steve Plaza says there will be a whole slew of new amenities at the neighborhood park.

He adds there will be sports courts, a shelter, a skating track, a canoe and kayak ramp, and so much more.

“We’re going to have some enhanced power down here,” Plaza said. “So if somebody wants to do a special event, there’s power here. There’s also going to be an ice skating rink inside of the concrete skate track.”

Plaza says part of the goal of the new park is to get more people outside and as part of that, he says the nature trails will be enhanced.

He also says this is an opportunity to honor the history of the area with structural designs to bring history back into the park.

It’s called the Cannery District,” Plaza said. “A lot of our playground features and our restrooms are going to have that tin metal shed, like the old canneries used to have in our playground is going to be a lot of log of features because there was a log flume down here during the heyday of logging.”

Plaza says they’re in the design phase right now and if all goes well with the budget and securing a contractor, construction could begin some time next year with the goal of having Cannery Park completed by the fall of 2023.

