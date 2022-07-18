New owners hoping to revamp La Crosse’s Rivoli Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the oldest businesses in downtown La Crosse is getting a new lease on life thanks to a change in management.

Jonathan Gelatt and his two siblings purchased the more than 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre earlier this year, making a transition from patrons to owners.

“We’ve been coming here since we were kids, and when I moved back to town in 2016, I feel like every six months I would text my brother and be like, is this the year we’re going to try and buy the Rivoli,” Gelatt recalled.

Gelatt considers the Rivoli his favorite place in La Crosse, saying the building’s roots are what make it special.

“The 100-year-old definitely adds a layer of uniqueness to the theater because you don’t see that many movie theaters that are that old,” Gelatt said. “You especially don’t see that many movie theaters that are this old and are still running.”

The fact that the Rivoli’s lifespan has stretched from 1920 all the way to 2022 means it also has deep roots throughout the community.

“This place wouldn’t really survive if it wasn’t in a downtown like La Crosse,” Gelatt expressed. “I think it goes both ways, where the Rivoli makes downtown more special, and downtown, in return, makes the Rivoli more special.”

Since the Rivoli has been around for more than a century, Gelatt says there are some aspects of it that need a makeover.

“We will do a historically accurate renovation of the main theatre, and we’re redoing the party room, which should hopefully be back open and up and running in the fall,” Gelatt detailed. “Then we’ll redo the screening room, which is our second theater room.”

The programming slate for the theatre is also getting an overhaul, with Gelatt hoping to mix in newer films with older classics, and other special screenings.

“This first month, we had a lot of classic blockbusters, and in August, we’ll be doing a lot of comedies, so we’re going to try and keep it that way where there’ll be a theme to the programming outside of the newer movies,” Gelatt explained. “Then we really are going to try and start playing with one-night events, so for example, we’re going to be playing The Godfather later this week as a tribute to James Caan.”

The ultimate goal for Gelatt is to maintain the Rivoli’s distinctive charm, while drawing in a new generation of moviegoers.

“I would just love it if it became another jewel that La Crosse has, it already is, but I just want to bring that up even more,” Gelatt added.

Gelatt plans to start distributing a newsletter beginning in August with the latest news and showtimes for the theatre.

More information about the Rivoli can be found on its website.

