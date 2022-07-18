Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up Sunday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After nearly a week of carnival rides, games, food and, of course, lots of smiles, the 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair ended Sunday.

“It’s really great. It’s always a fun time,” said Preston Koehler.

“It’s been pretty great coming out here and seeing everything. It’s just cool because everything’s eye-catching and the smell and the feel of everything and always being out in the hot weather. It’s all part of the fair. It just makes it what it is,” said Sawyer Strey.

Both Koehler and Strey are 15-year-olds from Fall Creek. They’ve been coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair since they were little.

“It’s always good to keep the tradition and it’s just nice to go with the family and stuff,” Koehler said.

The two friends aren’t the only ones who made it back to the fair in 2022.

Fair Executive Director Rusty Volk said after record-breaking 2021 attendance numbers, with more than 110,000 people showing up throughout the week, he thinks the 2022 fair could have similar figures. This year, the fair added an extra day, beginning Tuesday.

“We’ve had great crowds, great afternoon crowds,” he said. “The carnival has been doing a great job of trying to keep the lines down. People have been coming out all weekend long.”

Volk said he should have official numbers soon.

While attendance may not have changed a lot, what people were doing at the was different this year.

“What I have witnessed, though, is with the economy the way it is, inflation, people are really being a lot more conscious as to where their spending is, whether it be on the food, games, some of those items, because it’s costing everybody a little more,” Volk said.

But inflation concerns weren’t going to stop fair goers from making more lasting memories.

“When you walk in it just hits you. It’s the sentimental part of it, it’s the feel of it, and especially being with friends and family. That’s what makes it what it is,” Strey said. “It’s the fair and that’s why people come back every year.”

Volk said he’s already planning for the 2023 fair.

