Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Clemson infielder Max Wagner and Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft Sunday.
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (WEAU) - Two Wisconsin natives are one step closer to becoming professional baseball players after being selected in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Clemson infielder Max Wagner and Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft Sunday.

Wagner is from Cleveland, Wis., which is about halfway between Sheboygan and Manitowoc in eastern Wisconsin. He was taken 42nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Wagner, who is 20 years old, played shortstop at Green Bay Preble High School and switched to third base at Clemson.

Prielipp is from Tomah, Wis., which is about 40 miles east of La Crosse, Wis. and 80 miles northwest of Madison, Wis. in west-central Wisconsin. He was taken 48th overall by the Minnesota Twins. Prielipp, who is 21 years old, is a left-handed pitcher.

There are still several players who could be taken in the upcoming rounds of the MLB Draft as it progresses this week. Some of the top remaining Wisconsin high school prospects include infielder Gavin Kilen (Milton), catcher Will Vierling (Homestead) and pitcher Christian Oppor (Columbus). A pair of college players who played high school ball in Wisconsin, outfielder Alan Roden of Creighton (Middleton) and catcher Drake Baldwin of Missouri State (Madison West), are also among the contenders to be taken in the MLB Draft’s remaining rounds.

You can track the 2022 MLB Draft on the MLB’s website.

