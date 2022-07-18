Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on July 26 to live in Barron County.

27-year-old Jade Eichman will live at 2412 Highway 8 east of Cameron beginning July 26, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Eichman’s release from prison includes extended supervision for six years through July 2028. As a condition of his release, Eichman must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Eichman pleaded guilty of possession of child pornography in 2016. Eichman was sentenced to four years in prison and six years of extended supervision, consecutive to an imposed sentence of a year and a half in prison and two years of extended supervision for a previous possession of child pornography charge. Eichman pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18 and was sentenced to three years of probation in 2012, which was later revoked. Two other counts of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18 were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

