Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday.

39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.

The other two people that received charges are 26-year-old Ashley Gunder, who was sentenced in January in Dunn County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision after pleading no contest and being found guilty of the same charge as Turgeson. 39-year-old Ryan Steinhoff is also facing the same charge and is scheduled for a jury trial in November. Both Turgeson and Steinhoff also are facing a misdemeanor retail theft charge. Steinhoff is also facing drug charges in Chippewa County, Price County and Taylor County, according to online court records.

According to court documents filed with the charges, the three people were charged with killing McGuigan, who was 37 years old at the time of his death. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they found McGuigan dead at a home on 440th Street in the Town of Dunn after being called to do a welfare check. Investigators said McGuigan was picked up in Hayward two days prior, on November 15, by Steinhoff and Gunder and brought to Menomonie. All three suspects said McGuigan was alive when they brought him to Dunn County. Investigators said that McGuigan was killed sometime overnight November 16 into November 17 and that an autopsy showed his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. When law enforcement arrived, they said that there were visible cuts on McGuigan’s head and blood around his body. Investigators found a number of suspected weapons, including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg, that they believed were used in killing McGuigan.

In court documents filed with the charges, the Sheriff’s Office said that McGuigan was known to at least one of the three suspects and that the homicide was not random. One of the suspects, Gunder, said that it was Turgeson who killed McGuigan and that her job was to clean up afterwards. In the criminal complaint, it is alleged that Steinhoff is the one who assaulted McGuigan while the other two suspects were in the home. Law enforcement took one of the three suspects into custody at the scene and found the other two later on the same night at a Menomonie hotel.

Turgeson’s trial is scheduled to last two weeks. On Monday, the jury was selected and the trial began with cross-examination of witnesses and the presentation of evidence. Turgeson is being held on $500,000 cash bond at the Dunn County Jail.

Steinhoff is due in court August 29 for an oral ruling ahead of his scheduled jury trial in November. He is being held on $500,000 cash bond at the Dunn County Jail.

Gunder is incarcerated at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac.

