Trio of college players with Wisconsin ties taken on MLB Draft’s 2nd day

Two of the players picked Monday played high school baseball in Wisconsin.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022,...
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WEAU) - Three players who either attended high school or college in Wisconsin are selected on the 2022 MLB Draft’s second day Monday.

Two of the players were picked in the 3rd round, meaning four top-100 draft picks were players who played in high school in Wisconsin.

The first of the trio to get drafted is Missouri State catcher Drake Baldwin, who was taken 96th overall (3rd round) by the Atlanta Braves. Baldwin is from Madison and played his high school ball at Madison West High School.

Two picks later, former Middleton High School standout Alan Roden, who played catcher in high school but moved to the outfield at Creighton. Roden was taken 98th overall (3rd round) by the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the 7th round, UW-Milwaukee pitcher A.J. Blubaugh, who was born in Ohio, was selected by the Houston Astros 223rd overall. According to UWM, Blubaugh is the third-highest drafted player in program history out of 24 former Panthers drafted and the first taken from the school since 2019.

Two other Wisconsin natives, Clemson infielder Max Wagner and Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp, were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft Sunday.

There are still several players with Wisconsin ties that have yet to be selected through 10 rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft. Some of the top remaining Wisconsin high school prospects include infielder Gavin Kilen (Milton), catcher Will Vierling (Homestead) and pitcher Christian Oppor (Columbus).

You can track the 2022 MLB Draft on the MLB’s website. Day 3 gets started at 1 p.m. CDT.

