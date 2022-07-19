2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.

The crash happened on Highway 88 south of County Road EE in the Town of Lincoln, between Arcadia and Alma, at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release. Deputies said the crash was likely caused by the driver lacking experience and being unfamiliar with the roadways in the area.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln Fire Department, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln First Responders, Alma Ambulance Service and Mayo One Air Ambulance.

