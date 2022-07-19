Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona restaurant owner received a major award from the state’s restaurant association Monday.

Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association in an event held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

Palzkill has been the co-owner of Draganetti’s in Altoona for over 40 years. Palzkill was surprised to win the award, which is voted on by previous winners.

“There are people that traveled from all parts of the state to be here tonight,” Palzkill said. “It’s quite the honor, and I’m obviously still in shock a little bit, but it’s been really amazing. What an amazing night.”

A list of past winners is available on the Wisconsin Restaurant Association website.

