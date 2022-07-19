Advertisement

Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association

Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Monday.
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of Draganetti's in Altoona.(Duane Wolter | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona restaurant owner received a major award from the state’s restaurant association Monday.

Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association in an event held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

Palzkill has been the co-owner of Draganetti’s in Altoona for over 40 years. Palzkill was surprised to win the award, which is voted on by previous winners.

“There are people that traveled from all parts of the state to be here tonight,” Palzkill said. “It’s quite the honor, and I’m obviously still in shock a little bit, but it’s been really amazing. What an amazing night.”

A list of past winners is available on the Wisconsin Restaurant Association website.

