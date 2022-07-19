Advertisement

CVTC Library offers 1 million items as part of Consortium

CVTC in their media release says CVTC students and employees also have an opportunity to work...
CVTC in their media release says CVTC students and employees also have an opportunity to work with public library staff to enable access to what CVTC says is one of the "largest shared collections in the world" with resources such as Wisconsin’s Digital Library, Freading, and Flipster.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing the CVTC Library began sharing materials with 53 public libraries in the MORE system.

According to a media release by CVTC, the MORE system is a Consortium of libraries in western Wis. circulating resources totaling more than a million items.

A list of MORE Libraries can be found here.

CVTC says in their media release students and employees now have the opportunity to request library materials from any of the libraries to be delivered to CVTC, or they can request CVTC library materials to be delivered to any of the MORE public libraries. Users can search the online catalog to find materials at any MORE-member library.

“As a library and as a college, we strive to make our students’ learning experiences more equitable,” Vince Mussehl, Director of Library Services, said. “Providing students with the option and ability to pick-up library materials closer to their homes really helps us to level up our services for students located outside of Eau Claire.”

According to the media release by CVTC, CVTC students and employees also have an opportunity to work with public library staff to enable access to what CVTC says is one of the “largest shared collections in the world” with resources such as Wisconsin’s Digital Library, Freading, and Flipster.

More information can be found on CVTC’s Library page on their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
The future site of a Chili's restaurant and Valvoline auto service center at the intersection...
Eau Claire Plan Commission approves plans for new Chili’s, Valvoline
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas Prices Drop Below $4 In Some Areas
La Crosse Board of Education
La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district
In some areas gas prices are in the high $3 range
Gas prices drop below $4 in some areas including Eau Claire
Breaking news
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River
The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022...
Packers invite fans to participate in “Give Us A Sign” contest