CVTC Library offers 1 million items as part of Consortium

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing the CVTC Library began sharing materials with 53 public libraries in the MORE system.

According to a media release by CVTC, the MORE system is a Consortium of libraries in western Wis. circulating resources totaling more than a million items.

A list of MORE Libraries can be found here.

CVTC says in their media release students and employees now have the opportunity to request library materials from any of the libraries to be delivered to CVTC, or they can request CVTC library materials to be delivered to any of the MORE public libraries. Users can search the online catalog to find materials at any MORE-member library.

“As a library and as a college, we strive to make our students’ learning experiences more equitable,” Vince Mussehl, Director of Library Services, said. “Providing students with the option and ability to pick-up library materials closer to their homes really helps us to level up our services for students located outside of Eau Claire.”

According to the media release by CVTC, CVTC students and employees also have an opportunity to work with public library staff to enable access to what CVTC says is one of the “largest shared collections in the world” with resources such as Wisconsin’s Digital Library, Freading, and Flipster.

More information can be found on CVTC’s Library page on their website.

