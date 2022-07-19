Advertisement

DNR delays wolf management plan indefinitely

Wisconsin wildlife officials say they don’t know when they’ll release their new wolf management plan after initially saying the document would be out this spring
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.(Jacob W. Frank | Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say they don’t know when they’ll release their new wolf management plan after initially saying the document would come out this spring.

The Department of Natural Resources' current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. Wolf hunt supporters have repeated cited that number as justification for higher quotas. The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2020-21, put the number of wolves roaming the state at 1,126.

DNR officials began working a stakeholder committee last year to draft a new plan. The department's timeline called for releasing the draft for public review in the spring of 2022. The department has yet to put out anything and DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said she didn't have a release date.

“It is important to take the time necessary to ensure the draft is reflective of the input received from the (stakeholder committee),” she said. “While the process has taken longer than originally anticipated, we look forward to sharing the draft for public review when it is ready.”

A federal judge placed most wolves in the continental United States back on the endangered species list in February, outlawing wolf hunting in those states, including Wisconsin.

Most Read

The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is charged with homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial began...
Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

Latest News

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing,...
Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled
Gov. Evers awards more than $1.4M in grants to improve coastal communities
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings...
Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement