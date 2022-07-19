Eau Claire Plan Commission approves plans for new Chili’s, Valvoline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission unanimously approved site plans for two new businesses to build near the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road.

One of the buildings, located near the intersection of the two roads, would be for a Chili’s restaurant. The other building, located north of the proposed Chili’s, would be a Valvoline auto service center. The site was previously home to CCF Bank, which demolished an existing building on the site and rebuilt east of where the two newly-approved buildings will be going up. Currently, the lots for the businesses are vacant.

According to documents submitted to the Plan Commission, construction would begin within a couple of months with a goal to open next spring.

You can read the full agenda on the Plan Commission website.

