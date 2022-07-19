Gas prices drop below $4 in some areas including Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After reaching record highs back in May, gas prices have finally come down to under $4 in some areas, including Eau Claire.

According to Gasbuddy, the average price of gas in Wisconsin has gone down $.20 over the past week. At some stations in Eau Claire, regular gasoline is priced in the high $3 range.

“The price of oil and gasoline has gone down considerably in the last few weeks due to some economic concerns,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gasbuddy said.

De Haan says one-factor causing gas prices to come down is rising interest rates.

“That is drawing concern that the Federal Reserve is going to continue raising interest rates, which could slow the economy down enough that it slows oil consumption down,” De Haan said.

De Haan adds that the increased gasoline supply over the last few weeks is another factor.

“We’ve seen improvement on supply and with worries about demand Gas prices have been plummeting across the country,” De Haan said.

Wisconsin is seeing cheaper gas prices than some of the surrounding states.

While on a trip from Chicago to Minnesota, Ryan noticed low fuel costs in Eau Claire.

“I noticed low Gas prices, so I figured I’d stop here,” Ryan said. “Lower than from back where I am. It’s over $5, so definitely lower.”

Even with gas under $4 in some places, De Haan warns prices could surge as hurricane season approaches.

“We’re not completely out of the woods yet,” De Haan said. “We still could see gas prices going back up if there’s a major hurricane or refinery disruption or unexpected geopolitical flare-up.”

Even though President Biden approved tapping into reserves, De Haan says prices will remain high with Russia still at war with Ukraine.

“That has helped global supply, it’s likely prevented oil prices from climbing more substantially, but it’s not likely been a major factor in pushing prices down,” De Haan said. “And that’s because Russia can produce much more oil than we can release from our SPR or our strategic reserve.”

Diesel fuel is still high according to De Haan with the average just under $5.

“Some stations selling for as little as $4.75 a gallon. Some stations still well over $5 a gallon,” De Haan said. “And in fact, some of the highest price stations in the state are still $5.70.”

With not enough supply to keep up with demand, De Haan says diesel prices could be on the rise heading into the fall.

“That’s because diesel is also used as heating oil in some areas of the country,” De Haan said.

De Haan says right now Wisconsin’s state average is $4.22 a gallon. That’s over a dollar more than last years average.

As it stands now, the Badger State is the 13th cheapest state in the nation for gas.

