Advertisement

Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving notice that maintenance staff working on the dam near the Port Edwards found human remains in the Wisconsin River.

Deputies responded around 11:30 Tuesday morning and confirmed what was found was human skeletal remains.

The sheriff’s office stated in a press release that it is working on a recovery mission and crime scene with the assistance of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Wood County Rescue, the Wood County Coroner’s Office, and the state crime lab.

The sheriff’s office reports no threat to the public, but asks that people stay out of the area as they process the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
The future site of a Chili's restaurant and Valvoline auto service center at the intersection...
Eau Claire Plan Commission approves plans for new Chili’s, Valvoline
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas Prices Drop Below $4 In Some Areas
La Crosse Board of Education
La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district
In some areas gas prices are in the high $3 range
Gas prices drop below $4 in some areas including Eau Claire
The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022...
Packers invite fans to participate in “Give Us A Sign” contest