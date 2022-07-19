La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are getting a raise this year, just not the one they were hoping for.

Monday night, the La Crosse Board of Education voted to give teachers a 2% pay increase as opposed to the 4.7% bump that was requested by the La Crosse Education Association (LEA).

LEA President Jesse Martinez says the organization pushed for a 4.7% raise in order to keep up with the rising rate of inflation.

“The teachers in this district are not only disappointed, I think it’s safe to say that they’re feeling heartbroken,” Martinez expressed.

The district has held firm on its offer of a 2% raise since negations began earlier this summer.

Superintendent Aaron Engel says declining enrollment and a lack of state funding are why the district can’t afford to give teachers the salary they wanted.

“Our budget, on the face of it, indicated that we probably shouldn’t have given raises this year, but we knew how important it was to show our teachers that we value them through compensation,” Engel added.

Since teachers weren’t given a raise they deemed to be adequate, Martinez says some are starting to look elsewhere for work.

“Several of my colleagues, even this week, have had interviews in other districts, and are considering leaving the district,” Martinez revealed. “It comes down to more than just salary and benefits, morale in this district is getting lower and lower as the days go on.”

Martinez believes more work needs to be done by all parties in the district in order to fairly compensate teachers, especially since additional state funding for public schools may not be coming anytime soon.

“What we need to do as a collective, the LEA, the School Board, the district administration, is figure out a way to pay teachers and staff a fair wage now,” Martinez said. “This isn’t changing, the funding for education isn’t going to drastically change in any significant way over the next 10 years if our legislature keeps doing what it’s doing.”

In the short-term, the district is hoping its long-range facility plan will help generate extra dollars for staff.

“We just have too many buildings, and we need to move out of some of those in order to become even more efficient, to be able to invest in students and teachers,” Engel explained. “By consolidating buildings, by going from five secondary buildings to three, we’ll be able to reinvest those savings into our teachers, into our students, into the programs that matter for kids.”

The largest project in the facility plan is to build a consolidated high school, which would require a $194.7 million referendum.

In an additional vote during Monday’s board meeting, the referendum was approved to be placed on the November ballot.

