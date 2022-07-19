Advertisement

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16.

The Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Coroner are investigating the death.

The event organizer, Midwest Motorsports Association, posted on Facebook Monday offering condolences to Richter’s family.

“Rest in peace Dan Richter,” the post said. “You were a great racer but more than that you were a great man. You are loved by many and we are all going to miss you. I’m sure you’re in the winners circle getting your wings. Our deepest sympathy to you Judi. Sending our love your way.”

Neillsville is the second stop on the Midwest Motorsports Association’s five-event schedule. Remaining events in Glenwood City, Cadott and Nimrod, Minn. are on as scheduled, according to the organization’s website.

