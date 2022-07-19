Medford man taken into custody on suspicion of 7th OWI Monday

Advertisement

A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon by the State Patrol on I-94 in Jackson County.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Medford man was taken into custody Monday afternoon on suspicion of his 7th OWI.

According to a release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 52-year-old Craig Block was arrested after a trooper stopped his vehicle about four miles southeast of Black River Falls in the Town of Brockway on Interstate 94 eastbound near mile marker 120 in Jackson County.

The State Patrol was notified at 3:24 p.m. Monday about a vehicle swerving back and forth between both eastbound lanes of I-94 traffic near Northfield. The trooper saw multiple traffic violations, according to the release. Block showed signs of impairment, according to the trooper, and was taken to a hospital for a blood test before being taken to Jackson County Jail, where he awaits a formal charge.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

