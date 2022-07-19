Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is charged with homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial began...
Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Explosion reported at Hoover Dam, fire department says
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial