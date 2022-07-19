Advertisement

Over 100,000 people attend 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair

As far as profits go, the Fair's Executive Director says profits were good for the rides but food and merchandise profits were down.(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 100,000 people attended the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year.

That is according to Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Rusty Volk.

Volk says this year’s attendance was essentially the same attendance as last year’s record number. Volk says Saturday had a record attendance of over 32,000 at the fair and in the main stage for the acts.

As far as profits go, Volk says profits were good for the rides, however, food and merchandise profits were down.

“Because of the economy I think people were a little more cautious with their food spending this year,” Volk said.

Volk says the fair had more animals this year than ever before.

