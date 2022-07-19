Advertisement

Packers invite fans to participate in “Give Us A Sign” contest

The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022...
The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022 Packers game.(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers are inviting fans to submit their creative or clever messages to the Packers Everywhere ‘Give Us A Sign’ contest.

The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022 Packers game.

The Packers said sign submissions could be a brief one-liner or a witty observation.

Packers officials will select the top 16 ideas and then fans will be able to vote for their favorites in a bracket-style competition. The bracket-style competition will run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12.

The winner of the contest will have their sign printed and distributed at a home Packers game this season. The winner will also receive two game tickets, airfare to Green Bay and a two-night hotel stay in the area.

Packer fans are encouraged to vote daily because one random fan voter will also receive two game tickets to Lambeau!

The contest is now open for entry. All entrants must be at least 18 years old. You can enter the contest here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
The future site of a Chili's restaurant and Valvoline auto service center at the intersection...
Eau Claire Plan Commission approves plans for new Chili’s, Valvoline
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas Prices Drop Below $4 In Some Areas
La Crosse Board of Education
La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district
In some areas gas prices are in the high $3 range
Gas prices drop below $4 in some areas including Eau Claire
Breaking news
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River