Advertisement

Teenager hurt in Pierce County ATV crash

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after crashing an ATV on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after crashing an ATV on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after crashing an ATV on Saturday.(WAFB)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 14-year-old girl is hurt after crashing an ATV in rural Pierce County Saturday, July 16.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the girl lost control of the ATV she was driving trying to turn and was thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies were told about the crash at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, which happened near 790th Street and 490th Avenue southwest of Ellsworth on private property. The girl was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing.

The Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is charged with homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial began...
Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County
Jade Eichman
Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County
The new park will be in the Cannery District along the Chippewa River
A new neighborhood park is coming to the Cannery District
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 88 east of Alma Monday evening.
2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday
Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/19/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/19/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/19/22
Eau Claire 19U Legion baseball prepares for the postseason
SportScene 13 for Monday, July 18th