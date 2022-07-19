Teenager hurt in Pierce County ATV crash

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 14-year-old girl is hurt after crashing an ATV in rural Pierce County Saturday, July 16.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the girl lost control of the ATV she was driving trying to turn and was thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies were told about the crash at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, which happened near 790th Street and 490th Avenue southwest of Ellsworth on private property. The girl was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing.

The Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the crash.

