Train depot in Stanley demolished after being damaged by tornado

December’s tornado damaged the long-vacant train depot in Stanley.
The Stanley (Wis.) rain depot, which was built more than 100 years ago, was demolished after being damaged by a tornado in December 2021.(Stanley Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime fixture in Stanley is no more.

A post on Facebook Tuesday morning by the Stanley Police Department showed the brick building of the train depot in the city being taken down by heavy machinery after being damaged by a tornado in December.

“A little more than seven months since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Stanley on December 15, 2021, one of the structures severely impacted is coming down today,” the post by the Stanley Police Department said. “The train depot had been a landmark in our community for multiple generations and the unfortunate events of last December have forever changed our landscape as we continue to move forward.”

The depot was built by Wisconsin Central Railway in the early 1900′s, but hasn’t been used in over a half-century. Photos and postcards of the building are included in national and state historic databases online.

