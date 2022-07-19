Wisconsin Elections Commission launches redesigned website

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As of Tuesday morning, voters will notice that the Wisconsin Elections Commission website has a new look and feel.

The website URL is still the same, but the redesigned site is intended to be easier to navigate for election clerks and Wisconsin residents.

“We’re very pleased with the many improvements to the website,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “The new design will make it much easier for both clerks and citizens to find what they are looking for on our site.”

The main website has easy-to-find links to other election-related sites maintained by WEC, including MyVote and BadgerVoters.

The new website design was created with input from clerks, voters and poll workers over many months and multiple sessions testing usability of the site. WEC said user feedback will continue to drive website design, even after the launch.

WEC staff is collecting user feedback and monitoring site traffic to inform any further changes and updates.

You can find an overview of the site and pointers for where to find commonly accessed information here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.