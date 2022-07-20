Ashton’s Angels combines charity and football

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The second annual Ashton’s Angels Football Camp welcomed some of the most skilled football players and coaches from the area Wednesday.

The one-day camp at Regis High School in Eau Claire provides a place for players of all skill levels to practice with not only other students, but also former NFL athletes.

Led by Head Coach, Martin Adams, the Football Camp started after the Adams Family lost their son, Ashton, to a rare form of brain and spinal cancer.

The Camp is not only keeping Ashton’s name alive, but it’s also raising money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Adams Family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield for four months during Ashton’s hospitalization.

“What really makes me feel good is seeing Ashton’s name on the kid’s shirts and, you know, them giving us the opportunity to share his story,” Martin Adams, Head Coach, said.

Coach Adams says more than 140 kids took part in the practice Wednesday. The expectation is to surpass last year’s donation of $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.