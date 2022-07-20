Advertisement

Authorities respond to 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release a pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 93. The driver of the pickup truck fell asleep and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a grain truck.

According to the media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the force of the crash caused the pickup to land in the ditch where it started on fire. The driver was able to get out of the pickup truck before the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. A flight nurse was on her way to work and stopped to aid along with a couple of other drivers. The grain truck was able to pull off to the side of the southbound lane.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release State Road 93 was shut down for around two hours. The driver of the pickup truck was flown from the scene by Mayo One to Mayo Eau Claire with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The driver of the grain truck was not reported to be injured.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Independence Fire Department and First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One, and Trempealeau County Highway Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
The future site of a Chili's restaurant and Valvoline auto service center at the intersection...
Eau Claire Plan Commission approves plans for new Chili’s, Valvoline
The draft board is shown during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los...
Pair of Wisconsin natives selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/19/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/19/22)
Primary election
What To Know As Primary Election Nears
(Source: MGN)
As partisan primary nears, what you need to know
Country Jam kicks of this week in the midst of extreme heat. Three water stations can be found...
Country Jam fans prepare for heat