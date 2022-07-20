Authorities respond to 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday.

According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release a pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 93. The driver of the pickup truck fell asleep and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a grain truck.

According to the media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the force of the crash caused the pickup to land in the ditch where it started on fire. The driver was able to get out of the pickup truck before the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. A flight nurse was on her way to work and stopped to aid along with a couple of other drivers. The grain truck was able to pull off to the side of the southbound lane.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release State Road 93 was shut down for around two hours. The driver of the pickup truck was flown from the scene by Mayo One to Mayo Eau Claire with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The driver of the grain truck was not reported to be injured.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office were the Independence Fire Department and First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One, and Trempealeau County Highway Department.

