Chippewa County law enforcement agencies receive body cameras

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Several law enforcement agencies in Chippewa County are getting body cameras through a donation from PESI Inc. The company said they will donate funds for nearly 60 new body cameras.

PESI Inc. donated body cameras to Eau Claire law enforcement last year. Now, they are helping purchase the cameras for several agencies in Chippewa County.

Mike Conner, Executive Director of PESI Inc., said this was a project the company thought was important.

“When we talked to the people involved and learned that it would be a good thing for us to do, we felt very obligated to step forward and participate in getting that within our community, because I think it helps with transparency,” Conner said. “I think it’s good for the departments and the individual officers. They want it and then I think it’s great within the community for us to have this as a tool to clearly show what’s happening in our communities.”

The desire for these cameras is not just from officers. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said other people have expressed interest in body cameras as well.

“Lawyers and the district attorney’s office, law enforcement in general, the public, all want to see the footage on contacts, whether it’s an arrest, whether it’s an investigation or it’s just a police contact with the public,” Sheriff Kowalczyk said.

Now, with PESI Inc.’s donation, the presence of body cameras can become a reality.

Nate Kinsey, Motorola Regional Sales Manager, shared the benefits of these cameras.

“This is our Motorola V 300 Body Camera. It has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which means it can record for up to 24 hours on the highest resolution,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said these cameras have additional traits to help officers.

“So, in the case an officer didn’t have time to turn on his body camera, or for whatever reason after everything is safe, they can go back to the station and create an event called ‘Record After the Fact’ recording,” Kinsey said. “There’s going to be video of whatever happened leading up to this being activated.”

Kinsey said this trait helps ensure all events are captured.

“So, you never miss an event. It doesn’t matter if the officer gets surprised or just doesn’t have time.” Kinsey said. “But, there’s always digital evidence of everything that officers are doing throughout the day as long as the camera is turned on and not in the dock charging.”

The total cost for the project is nearly $230,000.

Plans to begin using these body cameras are set for early 2023. They will be used in Bloomer, Cornell, Cadott, Stanley, Boyd, Lake Hallie and Chippewa County.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.