Country Jam fans prepare for heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The extreme heat won’t stop country music fans from heading to Country Jam, so here are some ways fans can stay safe in the heat.

Country Jam General Manager, Kathy Wright, says the music festival is prepared for the heat this week of July 18, 2022 with water stations and a medical tent.

“It’s Wisconsin in July, we’re all used to this, we know what to do so when you’re here we just ask that you’re smart, and you know what look out for your neighbor,” Wright said.

She says the main thing that she recommends attendees do is stay hydrated.

“We recommend everyone brings something to fill with water, it does need to come in empty for safety reasons, but there will be three water stations on site and we encourage people make sure, make sure, make sure you rehydrate,” Wright said.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief of Prevention and Community Risk Reduction, Allyn Bertrang, says that it’s not only about drinking water, but about drinking more water than usual.

“It’s recommended that under normal conditions men have at least 3.7 liters of water daily and women have 2.7 liters of water daily,” Bertrang said. “Of course, when we are in warmer environments or we are doing strenuous activity our need for water is going to increase.”

Bertrang says drinking water helps, but people should still be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion.

“Some of the things that you might see as signs for people or symptoms is people might become irritable, they might get headaches, they may start to feel some fatigue,” Bertrang said.

If you, or someone around you, does experience this the best thing to do is to take action right away to avoid potential heat stroke.

“If it’s already started to happen we want to get those people moved to a cooler environment, preferably out of the sun, get them some cool water to drink, maybe taking some of their clothing off,” Bertrang said.

Bertrang says the key to avoiding heat induced medical emergencies is prevention. He recommends that people avoid caffeine and alcohol, as well as dress to protect themselves from the sun.

“We tend to really get focused on the activities we are participating in, we are having fun and before we know it we are dehydrated, we’re already getting sunburned, and these things, and we are past the point of where we should be preventing it,” Bertrang said.

Wright also recommends that festival goers bring a cold towel to help them cool off. She says that they should also check in on the people they are at the festival with to ensure they are doing okay.

To purchase tickets for Country Jam 2022 click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.