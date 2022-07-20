COVID-19 case count tops 2,000 Wednesday in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The daily COVID-19 case count on Wednesday surpassed 2,000, but the seven-day rolling average has stayed virtually unchanged over the past three days.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2,079 new cases were accounted for on Wednesday. This is the second time so far this month that the daily case count has breached 2,000.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases, which evens out day-to-day fluctuations in case totals, rose up to 1,608. That’s just four cases higher than what was reported the previous day. While the average only went up a hair, it’s still at the highest level its been at since June 9.

Health officials have confirmed 1,548,630 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

DHS also noted two deaths related to the virus Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the state up to 13,189.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths remains at one.

