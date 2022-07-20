FBI ramps up cyber crime prevention efforts

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cybersecurity threats are a top priority for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special agents in charge of the State of Wisconsin are ramping up their efforts to prevent these types of crimes from happening to local organizations.

The two biggest cyber threats in Wisconsin are ransomware attacks and business email compromise. According to data from the Internet Crime Complaint Center, there was a reported loss of nearly $50 million nationwide due to ransomware attacks in 2021. Reported losses as a result of the compromise of business emails was a staggering $2.4 billion.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle says organizations, both big and small, are encouraged to build a relationship with the FBI.

“Whether it’s a small company of two people all the way to a company up to 10,000, what these perpetrators look for is access into system,” explained Hensle. “It’s not about size, it’s being able to gain funds and information.”

He says just as consumers should be aware of cybersecurity threats to their personal information, organizations are advised to take similar precautions.

“It’s an awareness aspect that you know cybercrime is something that’s impacting our major corporations here in this state,” said Hensle. “It’s really being aware of your own cyber hygiene.”

If you want to get in touch with an FBI cyber agent, you can do so by calling the Middleton Wisconsin FBI Office at 608-833-4600.

If you want to report a cyber crime to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, click HERE.

