Advertisement

FBI ramps up cyber crime prevention efforts

Special agents in Wisconsin report an uptick in threats like ransomware attacks.
Special agents in Wisconsin report an uptick in threats like ransomware attacks.
Special agents in Wisconsin report an uptick in threats like ransomware attacks.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cybersecurity threats are a top priority for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special agents in charge of the State of Wisconsin are ramping up their efforts to prevent these types of crimes from happening to local organizations.

The two biggest cyber threats in Wisconsin are ransomware attacks and business email compromise. According to data from the Internet Crime Complaint Center, there was a reported loss of nearly $50 million nationwide due to ransomware attacks in 2021. Reported losses as a result of the compromise of business emails was a staggering $2.4 billion.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle says organizations, both big and small, are encouraged to build a relationship with the FBI.

“Whether it’s a small company of two people all the way to a company up to 10,000, what these perpetrators look for is access into system,” explained Hensle. “It’s not about size, it’s being able to gain funds and information.”

He says just as consumers should be aware of cybersecurity threats to their personal information, organizations are advised to take similar precautions.

“It’s an awareness aspect that you know cybercrime is something that’s impacting our major corporations here in this state,” said Hensle. “It’s really being aware of your own cyber hygiene.”

If you want to get in touch with an FBI cyber agent, you can do so by calling the Middleton Wisconsin FBI Office at 608-833-4600.

If you want to report a cyber crime to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a...
Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday
This land is part of the Stewart-Hauge annexation petition which is being challenged by the...
Town of Washington files lawsuit against City of Eau Claire
The Restaurateur of the Year for 2022 in Wisconsin is Joanne Palzkill, the co-owner of...
Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Human remains found in Port Edwards near Wisconsin River
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/20/22)
Beginning fall 2022, the Student Health Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will...
UW-La Crosse, Mayo Clinic enter health services agreement
Slot machines
Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino
Isaac Yoder
Sex offender to be released and live in Monroe County