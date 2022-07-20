Feed My People Operation Picnic Campaign underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While many children are enjoying long days of uninterrupted play, too may worry about where their next meal is coming from.

That is where Feed My People Food Bank steps up, now hosting the non-profit’s 3rd annual Operation Picnic matching campaign.

Suzanne Becker and Susie Haugley join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the immediate need for this summer’s campaign amid rampant inflation.

The summer hunger campaign provides food to families facing hunger in west central Wisconsin.

As a part of Operation Picnic, a special food packing event on Thursday, July 28 will be held in preparation for future Pop-Up food distribution events. Volunteers from Operation Picnic sponsors will come together throughout the day to assemble bags of food to be distributed to hungry people in our community.

Volunteer shifts are still available for the Thursday, July 28 ‘Pack-A-Thon.’ Call 715-835-9415 to sign up.

To donate or get involved in the campaign that runs through July 31, see here.

Operation Picnic sponsors are doubling every gift to Feed My People Food Bank, up to $21,000.

